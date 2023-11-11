Mt. Juliet's Harrison Edwards 'doing well', will be released from hospital after injury vs Oakland

Mt. Juliet running back Harrison Edwards is expected to be released from a Mt. Juliet hospital, according to Harrison's father, Lorenza Harrison who posted an update on Harrison's condition on a Mt. Juliet football Facebook page.

"Harrison is doing well and they are going to be discharging him," Lorenza Harrison said. "Thank you for all your prayers."

Edwards was injured in the second quarter against Oakland Friday in the Class 6A playoffs second round. Edwards ran a toss sweep toward the Bears sideline and was hit by a pair of Oakland defenders. He lay motionless, face-down on the ground for several minutes as Mt. Juliet trainers rushed to his aid.

Edwards had movement in his limbs after paramedics stabilized him and he was placed on a backboard, then on a stretcher and taken out of Mt. Juliet's football stadium.

The Bears lost, 24-2, to Oakland to end its season at 9-3. Edwards had 46 yards rushing at the time of the injury. Mt. Juliet was already playing without starting running back Jon Mikael Crudup who suffered an injury prior to the end of the regular season.

Reach sports writer George Robinson at georgerobinson@theleafchronicle.com and on the X platform (formerly Twitter) @Cville_Sports.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football: Mt. Juliet's Harrison Edwards to be released from hospital