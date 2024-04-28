Mt. Juliet stops Central 7-2

Apr. 27—GLADEVILLE — Hailey Stewart's three hits led Mt. Juliet's offense in a 7-2 win at Wilson Central on Wednesday.

The Tennessee Tech-signee doubled in the third inning sandwiched around singles in the first and seventh.

The Lady Bears grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on an RBI single by Annalise Mecklenburg and a sacrifice fly by Kendall Bucher. Savanna Schaffer's groundout made it 3-0 in the third.

Mecklenburg took advantage of the offense to get the win in the circle. She allowed seven hits in as many innings.

Addison Kahrs took the loss, surrendering 10 hits in seven innings.

Chloe Younggren drove in two runs as she and Stewart had three hits each.

Reese Serbin had three hits for Central. Ava Perry and Sophie Lannom drove in the Lady Wildcats' runs.

Lady Commanders break open finale late to claim 20th win, D-4IIA's No. 2 seed for regional

NASHVILLE — Friendship Christian scored in all but one inning Thursday as the Lady Commanders closed their regular season with a 13-6 thumping of host Nashville Christian.

The teams traded scores with the Lady Eagles leading 6-5 through four innings. The Lady Commanders climbed into a tie in the fifth, took a one-run lead in the sixth and took control with six scores in the seventh.

Friendship finished 20-8 for the season and 11-3 in District 4-IIA, good for second place going into next week's Middle Region tournament game at FCS against the eighth-place team from District 4, either Mt. Juliet Christian or Ezell-Harding. The tourney between districts 3 and 4 (their is no district tournament) will send the top four finishers to the state's round of 12.

Against Nashville Christian, Bell Nokes, Claire Miller and Bella Ellis doubled as they and Khloe Smith had two hits each. Gabby Lowe also doubled as she, Ellis and Landry West drove in two runs each as each team totaled 12 hits.

Izzy Wilson persevered through all seven innings for the win, walking no one.

Lady Bears dominate Gallatin

GALLATIN — Mt. Juliet dominated Gallatin in a 10-3 District 12-4A road win Thursday.

Kendall Bucher's two-run single staked the Lady Bears to a first-inning lead.

RBI singles by Annalise Mecklenburg and Bucher sandwiched around a run-scoring double by Savanna Schaffer widened the margin in the second.

Three more followed in the third on a sacrifice fly by Hailey Stewart and a two-run homer by Chloe Younggren.

Taylor Haymans pitched the first three hitless innings for Mt. Juliet, allowing two walks and striking out four. Jewell Hale hurled the final four frames, surrendering eight hits.

Mt. Juliet finished with 12 hits, including three each by Schaffer and Bucher. Haymans had two hits. Bucher drove in three runs.

Lady Hawks hammer Beech, go unbeaten in district for second straight year

HENDERSONVILLE — Green Hill ran the table in the district for the second straight season as the Lady Hawks hammered host Beech 12-2 at Veterans Park on Thursday.

The teams traded runs in the first inning and the Lady Buccaneers took a 2-1 lead in the second.

Avary Stockwell brought the Lady Hawks into a 2-2 tie with a home run. Maliyah Wilkins' two-run bomb put Green Hill ahead. GHHS scored six two-out runs to go up 7-2 in the third inning.

Parker Herrin relieved starter Savannah Wilson in the fifth inning and proceeded to strike out the side. She finished with five punchouts.

Chezney Whipker hit her first home run of the season late in the game.

Knight's three-run blast lifts Lebanon past East Robertson

Laina Knight's three-run homer in Lebanon's five-run fifth inning lifted the Lady Devils to an 8-3 win over visiting East Robertson on Wednesday.

The Lady Devils' first two runs came on outs — Aundrea Huddleston's sacrifice fly in the first inning and Lillie Huddleston's groundout in the second.

After the Lady Indians scored three times to grab a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth, Alyssa Horne's sacrifice bunt led to the tying run in the bottom of the inning.

Lebanon flipped the game around with its five in the fifth.

Knight's home run helped her to the win in the circle. She allowed six hits in seven innings.

Reagan Schmitz and Maci Hodge had two hits each for Lebanon while Knight drove in three runs and the Huddlestons two each. Schmitz had half of the Lady Devils' six stolen bases.

Lady Devils dominated by Smyrna

Lebanon was dominated by visiting Smyrna 18-1 Tuesday.

The Lady Bulldogs led 4-0 before the Lady Devils came to bat for the first time.

Lebanon's lone run was a homer to center field in the bottom of the first by Aundrea Huddleston.

Smyrna piled up six runs in the third inning and seven in the fifth, all off Kenzie Jordan, who was reached for 23 hits.

Lebanon finished with four hits.

Friendship outscores Goodpasture 11-8 in nine innings

MADISON — Friendship Christian and host Goodpasture needed nine innings to resolve a slugfest Tuesday with the Lady Commanders breaking a tie with three runs in the top of the ninth to take an 11-8 win.

Landry West's bases-loaded single down the left-field line snapped an 8-8 tie. Mia Toler followed with an RBI single up the middle.

Each team scored once in the eighth. The Lady Commanders overcame deficits of 4-0 and 5-1 with three-spots in the sixth and seventh innings to take a 7-5 lead before the Lady Cougars climbed into a 7-7 tie in the bottom of the seventh.

Izzy Wilson grinded it out through 17 hits by Goodpasture to post the win. She walked three and struck out 10 as she threw 101 of her 144 pitches for strikes.

Friendship finished with 15 hits, including home runs by Wilson and battery-mate Khloe Smith. Smith also tripled while Wilson doubled leading off the ninth. Wilson had three hits while Smith, West, Toler, Bella Ellis and Bell Nokes had two hits apiece. Wilson, West, Toler and Claire Miller each had two RBIs.

The Lady Commanders climbed to 19-8 for the season and 10-3 in District 4-IIA going into their regular-season finale Thursday at Nashville Christian.

Green Hill hammers Green Wave 15-0

MT. JULIET — Before Mt. Juliet faced Green Hill in an inter-city baseball battle on the hill, the Lady Hawks hosted Gallatin in District 12-4A softball.

The softball crowd had time to leave before the baseball folks arrived as Green Hill hammered the Green Wave 15-0 in three innings.

The Lady Hawks scored 10 times in the second inning.

Green Hill had home runs from Avary Stockwell, Maddie McIntyre and Maliyah Wilkins.