Mt. Hood Skibowl to close for the season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After getting a late start in early January, the Mt. Hood Skibowl will officially close for the season this coming weekend.

Officials say lifts will be running Saturday, Apr. 13, and Sunday, April 14 from 12 to 8 p.m.

Any winter adventure enthusiasts can purchase one ticket for $48 or two for $85.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.