Michigan State's Mel Tucker hates idea of a 'shootout' but is ready for one vs. Ohio State

EAST LANSING — Mel Tucker doesn’t like the word “shootout.” Detests it.

To him, and any defensive-minded coach, it means Michigan State football is failing.

“I'm not in the shootout business,” Tucker said Monday. “If it ends up being that, then it's that. But that's not the goal. ... A shootout to me, when I hear something like that, it makes me want to vomit.”

Yet the challenge is clear for No. 8 MSU when it travels to No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday.

PRESSER RECAP: Michigan State coach Mel Tucker news conference: Why Ohio State isn't his measuring stick

WEEKEND WINNERS AND LOSERS: Big Ten winners, losers: Michigan football and Cade McNamara seize the day

The Spartans’ defense remains porous against the pass, as does the Buckeyes’. OSU’s offense is playing on another level from much of college football, while MSU continues to produce big yardage and plenty of points.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker celebrates with quarterback Payton Thorne after a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

On Saturday, it was both teams’ offenses that ruled. MSU totaled 481 yards while its defense allowed 447 but made critical plays late in a 40-21 home victory over Maryland. Ohio State posted a season-high 624 yards while giving up 481 and 30-plus points for the third time this season in a 59-31 home win over Purdue, the same team that handed the Spartans their first loss by dissecting their defense for 536 passing yards.

MSU’s pass defense is last among the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision schools at 329.0 yards allowed per game. OSU’s passing attack with quarterback C.J. Stroud and his cadre of dangerous receivers ranks sixth in passing offense (353.6) and first in the nation at 550.4 yards and 46.3 points per game. It is complemented by a rushing offense that ranks 30th in FBS (196.8).

Story continues

Yet the Buckeyes’ defense allows 261.5 yards through the air to rank 108th. Payton Thorne — coming off his third game this season with four passing touchdowns — averages 251.8 passing yards (48th) to go with Kenneth Walker III’s nation-leading 1,473 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns.

The numbers certainly point to a potential for a whiplash-inducing barn-burner.

“I would definitely say that our confidence as a whole offensively, it goes up as time goes on,” Thorne said Monday. “You start to go against different guys. And when you're playing and doing good things, that helps. And I think that's what we've been doing lately.”

It is a far cry from MSU's offense that a year ago ranked among the nation’s worst. The Spartans averaged just 12 points in their five losses, including a 52-12 home blowout loss to the Buckeyes. OSU boat raced the Spartans with a 521-261 total yardage advantage, getting 322 yards on the ground with Justin Fields throwing for 199 yards and a TD and running for 120 yards and two more scores.

Tucker said that defeat was not the spark for him to make wholesale roster changes. But the renaissance on offense is a major reason why MSU is 9-1 and 7-1 in the Big Ten, facing a Buckeyes team that is perfect in league play and owns an identical overall record.

[ MSU's toughness tested, but are they tough enough to beat Ohio State? ]

“We've put ourselves in a position to have this game really mean something. And that's a good thing,” Thorne said. “Coach Tucker talked last year and he talked in the offseason that he's not interested in a four-year plan and he's not interested in getting his recruits here like people talk about. He's interested in winning now. He said that last year, and he meant it.”

Yet as Thorne said after the Maryland win, MSU players and coaches fully realize their seemingly improbable revival and pursuit of a Big Ten title hinges on their performance in Columbus this weekend.

“You gotta prepare during the week for a 15-round fight,” Tucker said. “Scared money doesn't win. You gotta play to win, and then you have to have competitive greatness. Be at your best when your best is needed, and your good players need to play good.”

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: MSU's Mell Tucker knows 'scared money' won't win at Ohio State