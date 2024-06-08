MSU women’s hoops to host elite, top 10 prospect Agot Makeer

Michigan State women’s hoops will be hosting one of the top prospects in the 2025 class on Sunday.

Five-star wing Agot Makeer of Ontario, Canada will reportedly visit Michigan State on Sunday. Dushawn London of 247Sports reported Makeer will take an unofficial visit to rival Michigan on Saturday and then visit Michigan State on Sunday.

Makeer is ranked as the No. 6 overall prospect in the 2025 class, according to ESPN. She is listed as the top wing in the class.

According to London, Makeer took an official visit to Michigan State in February as well.

Agot Makeer, a top 10 prospect in the class of 2025 is taking an unofficial visit to Michigan today and will visit Michigan State unofficially tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/PZl9g7F2W9 — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) June 8, 2024

