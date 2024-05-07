MSU women’s golf shoots best score in second round in East Lansing Regional

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Despite ending round one of the NCAA East Lansing Regional tied for the most birdies, Michigan State’s women’s golf team still found themselves tied for 6th place heading into round two.

The Spartans sure made up some ground on Tuesday, moving up to fourth place. Here is where the individual golfers for MSU stand after the second round.

Leila Raines had the lowest individual score of any golfer with a 4-under 68.

“For me, I definitely was just a little bit more consistent,” Raines said. “I didn’t have a few bad misses as where I had yesterday. We just had a few mistakes that caused us to be a little bit lower on the leaderboard than we would have liked and I think we just minimized those mistakes today.”

“When Leila gets the putter going, that’s when she starts making birdies,” Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll said. “We did enough good stuff yesterday. We just had some middle holes, which is what I would call, that just kind of weren’t very good. But Leila just had a day. She’s capable of doing that and sometimes she shoots even and we know that she could have shot 4-under. Today she shot 4-under, and she’s probably gonna tell me she could have shot 7-under.”

The Spartans carded the best team score in the second round and are looking to bring the momentum into the final day.

“Coach talks a lot about just trusting our preparation trying to do the same thing we’ve been doing and not really change up anything,” Raines said. “It’s always great to see all the green and white out here, so we’re really excited for tomorrow.”

“We’re just going to play like Spartans tomorrow and do the best we can and see how the chips fall,” Slobodnik-Stoll said. “We can only control what we can control and obviously they’re feeling very confident in what they’re doing and what they’re capable of. I can tell you this I know that we all want to be in California in two weeks.”

