MSU-UM makes ‘The Field of 68’ podcast’s top 10 rivalries in college basketball list

Rivalries are a big part of what makes college basketball so great — which makes ranking them a fun offseason discussion.

The Field of 68 podcast had that exact discussion by releasing a top 10 ranking of the top rivalries in all of college basketball and to no surprise the Spartans-Wolverines rivalry made the list. But how high did Michigan-Michigan State land in these rankings?

Check out the complete list below to see where Michigan-Michigan State lands in the rankings:

Gonzaga-Saint Mary's

Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

Alabama-Auburn

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kansas-Kansas State

Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports

Illinois-Missouri

Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports

Texas-Texas Tech

Scott Wachter/USA TODAY Sports

Indiana-Purdue

Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

Michigan-Michigan State

Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati-Xavier

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer

Kentucky-Louisville

Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports

Duke-North Carolina

Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports

