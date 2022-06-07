MSU-UM makes ‘The Field of 68’ podcast’s top 10 rivalries in college basketball list
Rivalries are a big part of what makes college basketball so great — which makes ranking them a fun offseason discussion.
The Field of 68 podcast had that exact discussion by releasing a top 10 ranking of the top rivalries in all of college basketball and to no surprise the Spartans-Wolverines rivalry made the list. But how high did Michigan-Michigan State land in these rankings?
Check out the complete list below to see where Michigan-Michigan State lands in the rankings:
Gonzaga-Saint Mary's
Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports
Alabama-Auburn
Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK
Kansas-Kansas State
Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports
Illinois-Missouri
Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports
Texas-Texas Tech
Scott Wachter/USA TODAY Sports
Indiana-Purdue
Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports
Michigan-Michigan State
Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati-Xavier
Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer
Kentucky-Louisville
Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports
Duke-North Carolina
Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports
