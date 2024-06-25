MSU trending for 3-star CB Aydan West ahead of commitment on Tuesday night

It appears Michigan State football will be adding another commit to its 2025 class on Tuesday.

The Spartans have picked up a number of 247Sports’ crystal ball predictions in their favor for three-star cornerback Aydan West of Gaithersburg, Md. West is scheduled to announce his college decision on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

West ranks as the No. 90 cornerback in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 27 player from Maryland in the class.

Based on 247Sports, West is strongly considering Michigan State, Virginia, Wake Forest, Cincinnati and West Virginia. He was previously projected to end up at Virginia but the tides apparently have turned in the Spartans’ favor following his visit to Michigan State this past weekend.

placed a new Crystal Ball pick for MSU.https://t.co/REjGEHlBra pic.twitter.com/IuewRCKmh7 — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) June 25, 2024

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire