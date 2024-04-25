MSU transfer RB Jalen Berger reportedly will visit UCLA next weekend

A former Michigan State running back could be heading to another Big Ten team — which would be his third in his career.

Jalen Berger entered the transfer portal earlier this week and he will reportedly visit UCLA next weekend, according to Collin Kennedy of 247Sports. Berger transferred originally from Wisconsin after two seasons for the Badgers and played the past two years for the Spartans.

Berger played in 17 games in two years at Michigan State. He recorded 776 yards and seven touchdowns on 173 carries.

According to Kennedy, Berger has also received interest from Georgia Tech, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, UCF, Duke, Nebraska, Virginia Tech and Boston College.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire