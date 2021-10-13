MSU-Texas A&M projected to play in Outback Bowl, according to Brett McMurphy
For a second straight week, college football analyst Brett McMurphy has the Spartans bowling in Tampa.
McMurphy updated his weekly bowl projections on Monday, and the Spartans remained in the Outback Bowl. However, McMurphy now has Michigan State playing Texas A&M in the traditional Big Ten vs. SEC bowl game.
Michigan State started the season not even being listed in McMurphy’s first bowl projection but is now a lock to go bowling this holiday season. Michigan State is 6-0 and officially bowl eligible with their win over Rutgers last Saturday.
