MSU target PF Xavier Booker shoots up 247Sports rankings, now listed as 5-star prospect

The top target on Michigan State basketball’s 2023 recruiting board is now considered a five-star prospect.

Power forward Xavier Booker of Indianapolis skyrocketed up 247Sports’ prospects board on Thursday when the recruiting service updated their 2023 rankings. Booker jumped up 87 spots all the way to the No. 4 overall prospect in the class. He’s also now the No. 2 power forward and No. 1 player from Indiana.

Check out the complete rankings below:

The new Top 10 in our 2023 Basketball Recruiting Rankings 👀 GG Jackson takes the No. 1⃣ spot 📈 Full Rankings 📘 https://t.co/2lER8OE6rP pic.twitter.com/uNl9mbd071 — 247Sports (@247Sports) May 26, 2022

Booker has been a top priority for the Spartans in the 2023 recruiting cycle with head coach Tom Izzo making numerous appearances at his games this offseason. All of that attention from the Spartans has helped Michigan State move into a great spot to land this big-time prospect, with the Spartans listed as “warm” in 247Sports’ interest tracker for Booker.

Michigan State will continue to put Booker as a top priority and will need to fight off the likes of Kansas, Michigan, Ohio State, Indiana, Louisville and Purdue for his commitment. We will know soon enough if Michigan State can land this now top-five prospect but for now, this is big news and should excite Spartans fans.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

List

Projecting the 2022-23 Michigan State basketball rotation following Max Christie news

More Basketball!