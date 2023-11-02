MSU target, former commit 4-star CB Jamari Howard to announce college decision next week

A big-time Michigan State recruiting target will announce his college decision next week.

Four-star cornerback Jamari Howard will announce his commitment on Nov. 10 on 247Sports’ YouTube Channel. Howard was previously committed to Michigan State but reopened his recruitment in May.

Howard ranks as the No. 7 cornerback and No. 91 overall prospect in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2024 class. He hails from Miami, Fla.

Michigan State is one of five schools Howard is considering for his commitment. Florida, Florida State, Maryland and Rutgers are the other four schools in the running. The Seminoles are considered the favorites to land Howard’s commitment, according to 247Sports recruiting insiders.

🚨 COMMITMENT ALERT 🚨 4⭐️ CB Jamari Howard will announce his decision LIVE on the 247Sports YouTube Channel on Nov. 10. Howard is the highest ranked uncommitted CB in the Class of 2024 🏈 WATCH📺: https://t.co/AkAvrVzIPd pic.twitter.com/GOdybwQSkt — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire