MSU target, 4-star WR Nick Marsh releases details on upcoming commitment

One of the Spartans’ biggest targets in the 2024 class has released additional details on his upcoming commitment.

Four-star wide receiver Nick Marsh will officially announce his college decision on July 7. He will be making his commitment at his high school at 5 p.m. ET on that date.

Marsh ranks as the No. 16 wide receiver and No. 102 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He’s also listed as the No. 3 player from Michigan.

Marsh will be taking an official visit to Michigan State this upcoming weekend. He is also strongly considering Penn State, Pitt, Kansas and Oregon, with the Nittany Lions listed as the strongest competitor for the Spartans in his recruitment.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire