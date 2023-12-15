MSU target, 4-star TE Dylan Mesman reaffirms his commitment to Louisville

It’s flip season across the college football recruiting landscape but it appears the Spartans will not be flipping a big-time in-state prospect.

Four-star tight end and Michigan State legacy Dylan Mesman announced on Friday that he will remain committed to Louisville and sign with the Cardinals next week during the early signing period. Mesman has been a target of the Spartans since new head coach Jonathan Smith took over last month but it sounds like Michigan State will not be able to flip him their way.

Mesman hails from Saline, Mich. and was once considered a lean towards the Spartans. However, he committed to Louisville over Michigan State in April and it looks like he’ll be sticking with that decision.

While there has been a lot of discussions regarding my commitment and while many rumors have gone around, I want to officially announce that I will be signing this coming week to the University of Louisville! Cannot wait to get to work. pic.twitter.com/MYt4SxOHBc — Dylan Mesman (@DylanMesman) December 15, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire