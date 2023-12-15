Advertisement

MSU target, 4-star TE Dylan Mesman reaffirms his commitment to Louisville

Robert Bondy
·1 min read

It’s flip season across the college football recruiting landscape but it appears the Spartans will not be flipping a big-time in-state prospect.

Four-star tight end and Michigan State legacy Dylan Mesman announced on Friday that he will remain committed to Louisville and sign with the Cardinals next week during the early signing period. Mesman has been a target of the Spartans since new head coach Jonathan Smith took over last month but it sounds like Michigan State will not be able to flip him their way.

Mesman hails from Saline, Mich. and was once considered a lean towards the Spartans. However, he committed to Louisville over Michigan State in April and it looks like he’ll be sticking with that decision.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire