Michigan State could be adding a big-time quarterback to their 2023 class very soon.

Four-star quarterback Sam Leavitt announced on Wednesday evening that he has decommitted from Washington State. Leavitt — who hails from West Linn, Ore. — took an official visit to Michigan State this past weekend and had been committed to the Cougars since July.

Please respect my decision 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/OBO15auXkL — Sam Leavitt (@S_leav10) December 15, 2022

Adding more fuel to the Spartans’ fire of landing Leavitt is a handful of 247Sports crystal balls predicting that to occur. There are now six recruiting analysts who are predicting Leavitt to commit to Michigan State.

Leavitt ranks as the No. 23 quarterback and No. 376 overall prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings for the 2023 class. He’s also listed as the No. 1 player from Oregon.

Washington extended a scholarship offer to Leavitt earlier this week so we will have to see if that potentially sways him towards the Huskies. But on paper, it looks like the Spartans are in great position to land another four star recruit.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

List

Recapping Michigan State's big day on recruiting trail, transfer portal on Wednesday

More Football!

MSU target, 4-star QB Sam Leavitt decommits from Washington State Michigan State football offers Boise State transfer tight end Tyneil Hopper Michigan State football makes final three for 2023 3-star WR Jaelen Smith

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire