MSU target, 4-star LB Kamar Mothudi to commit on Tuesday evening

Michigan State is a finalist for an elite linebacker in the 2024 class that’ll be making his college decision on Tuesday.

Four-star linebacker Kamar Mothudi will announce his college destination on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET — it will be streamed on 247Sports. Michigan State is one of five finalists for Mothudi, including Oregon, Washington, Utah and Texas.

Mothudi ranks as the No. 18 linebacker and No. 176 overall prospect in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2024 class. He hails from Los Alamitos, Calif. and also ranks as the No. 18 player from his state.

At the moment, Oregon is considered the favorite to land Mothudi’s commitment. The Ducks have a pair of crystal ball predictions in their favor but we will officially find out on Tuesday where Mothudi will be committing.

I will be announcing my commitment LIVE on 24/7 Sports at 4PM PST on July 11th. pic.twitter.com/c8YASRiGY9 — Kamar Mothudi 4⭐️ (@kamar_mothudi) July 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire