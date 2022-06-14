MSU target, 4-star DL Vic Burley to announce college decision on Wedensday

One of the top recruits in the 2023 class will make his college decision this week, and the Spartans are in the mix.

Four-star defensive lineman Vic Burley will announce his commitment live on CBS Sports HQ on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET. Burley will be deciding between four schools — Michigan State, Clemson, Georgia and Tennessee.

Burley is listed as the No. 22 overall player and No. 4 defensive lineman in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2023 class. He holds offers from nearly 20 programs, including some of the biggest schools in the game.

Burley took an official visit to Michigan State two weeks ago, and appears to be very much interested in the Spartans. He is, however, projected to pick Clemson, according to 247Sports — so we’ll see how things shake out this week.

Warner Robins (Ga.) 4⭐️ defensive lineman Vic Burley makes his college commitment LIVE on @CBSSportsHQ this Wednesday. Burley is ranked No. 22 overall in the Top247. Where will he go ⁉️ 📺 https://t.co/agBsGQNm8E

📖 https://t.co/0iogApJV5k pic.twitter.com/tpItES2pgg — 247Sports (@247Sports) June 13, 2022

