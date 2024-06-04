MSU target, 3-star WR Braylon Collier hints at potential commitment date

A Spartans target in the 2025 class could be inching closer to a commitment.

Three-star wide receiver Braylon Collier of Sandusky, Ohio fired off a tweet on Monday that could suggest he’ll be announcing his college decision later this week. Below is the post on X from Collier:

June 7th 👀⏳ — Braylon Collier 👑 (@brayloncollier1) June 3, 2024

Collier is ranked as the No. 133 wide receiver in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 33 player from Ohio in the class.

Collier took an official visit to Michigan State this past weekend, and reports suggest it went very well. Collier is also expected to visit his other two finalists Iowa and Iowa State in the next few weeks, but that of course could change should he commit to Michigan State later this week.

Stay tuned on Friday to see if the Spartans get some positive recruiting news.

