MSU target, 3-star TE Jayden Savoury to commit on Monday

Michigan State football could be adding another prospect to its 2025 recruiting class on Monday.

Three-star tight end Jayden Savoury of Orchard Lake, Mich. will announce his college decision on Monday. Michigan State, Kansas, BYU and Duke are considered the top schools he’s considering, according to 247Sports.

Savoury ranks as the No. 41 tight end in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 17 player from Michigan and No. 876 overall prospect in the class.

Savoury is currently crystal balled to end up a Spartan on 247Sports. He took an official visit to Michigan State a few weeks ago as well.

Announcing my commitment June 17th! Where do you think I should go? — Jayden Savoury (@SavouryJayden) June 15, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire