MSU target, 3-star LB Sam Haley releases finalists, commitment date

Michigan State could be adding a three-star linebacker to its class on Friday night.

Three-star linebacker Sam Haley of Nashville, Tenn. has released his list of finalists, with a commitment announcement scheduled for Friday at 8 p.m. ET. Haley is down to only eight schools at this time: Michigan State, North Carolina, South Carolina, TCU, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, West Virgina and Missouri.

Haley ranks as the No. 78 linebacker in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 886 overall prospect and No. 26 player from Tennessee.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire