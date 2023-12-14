MSU target, 3-star LB Brady Pretzlaff decommits from Minnesota

Michigan State could be one step closer to flipping an in-state target in the 2024 class.

Three-star linebacker Brady Pretzlaff announced on Wednesday that he is opening up his recruitment and decomitting from Minnesota. Pretzlaff hails from Gaylord, Mich. and had been committed to Minnesota since January.

Pretzlaff ranks as the No. 61 linebacker and No. 668 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He is also listed as the No. 14 player from Michigan.

Pretzlaff took an official visit to Michigan State this past weekend and the Spartans picked up some crystal ball predictions in their favor after his visit. So things are pointing towards the Spartans completing the flip of Pretzlaff with the today’s news of him opening up his recruitment.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire