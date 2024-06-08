MSU target, 3-star DL Abu Tarawallie commits to Minnesota

A Michigan State target in the 2025 class has committed to another Big Ten squad.

Three-star defensive lineman Abu Tarawallie announced his commitment to Minnesota on Friday afternoon. Tarawallie is from Osseo, Minn. and was originally scheduled to visit Michigan State this upcoming weekend.

Tarawallie ranks as the No. 73 defensive lineman in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 2 player from Minnesota.

Michigan State was one of four finalists for Tarawallie. His other three finalists were Minnesota, Wisconsin and Kansas State.

