MSU target, 3-star CB Justin Denson receives All-American Bowl invite

A potential future Spartan is heading to the All-American Bowl.

Three-star cornerback Justin Denson has received and accepted an invite to the 2024 All-American Bowl. This high school football showcase is annually a big-time event and great recognition for everyone participating in the game.

Denson ranks as the No. 1 player from Rhode Island in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2024 class. He’s also listed as the No. 51 cornerback nationally in the class.

Michigan State is one of five finalists for Denson, with the others being Oklahoma, Florida, Alabama and Texas A&M. Denson was originally going to announce his school decision this past weekend but had to delay due to family reasons. He is expected to announce his commitment soon, though, and Michigan State is listed as the favorite on 247Sports to land this elite prospect.

Showed 🆙 & Showed Out Justin Denson (@Jetdenson) has accepted his invitation to the 2024 All-American Bowl #AllAmericanBowl 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/EtbYAem72n — All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) July 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire