MSU target, 3-star CB Vanzale Hinton reaffirms his commitment to Vandy

It appears it will not be flip season for one Spartans’ target in the 2025 class.

Three-star cornerback Vanzale Hinton took an official visit to Michigan State this past weekend but it looks like he will remain committed to Vanderbilt. Following the visit, Hinton posted a picture in Vanderbilt gear stating “we good over here on West End” suggesting he’s still locked in with the Commodores.

Hinton hails from Paducah, Ky. and has been committed to Vanderbilt since late April. Hinton also took an official visit to Memphis recently.

Hinton ranks as the No. 45 cornerback in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 6 player from Kentucky in the class.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire