MSU target, 3-star ATH Bradley Martino decommits from Toledo, reopens recruitment

A Spartans target in the 2025 class has officially reopened his recruitment.

Bradley Martino of Naples, Fla. announced on Saturday that he is officially reopening his recruitment by decommitting from Toledo. Martino has been committed to the Rockets since February but has recently picked up a ton of interest on the recruiting trail.

Martino is a three-star athlete and ranked as the No. 530 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also ranked as the No. 30 athlete in the class.

Martino currently has official visits lined up with Michigan State, Minnesota and Mississippi State for June. Those three schools are considered the favorites to land his commitment, according to 247Sports.

After hard conversations I am officially de committing from toledo and opening up my recruitment ‼️@coachcitro @Coach_Fields53 @GrindLifePro @1RELLY — Bradley Martino 4 ⭐️ ATH (@BradleyMartino1) June 1, 2024

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire