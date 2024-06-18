MSU target, 3-star ATH Terrance Edwards commits to West Virginia

A Michigan State football target is taking the country roads home.

Three-star athlete Terrance Edwards of Richmond, Va. announced his college commitment to West Virginia this past weekend. Edwards chose the Mountaineers over his other two finalists of Michigan State and Virginia Tech.

Edwards ranks as the No. 31 athlete in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 488 overall prospect and No. 17 player from Virginia in the class.

Edwards originally was going to announce his college decision after official visits to each of his three finalists, but moved it up to this past weekend.

Class of 2025 high-three-star cornerback @edwards_deuce commits to West Virginia. "I'm going to West Virginia University because when I'm there, it just feels like I belong. It gives me that home feel." Read: https://t.co/zHVoy87hU2 pic.twitter.com/YDne4vsrhg — Ryan O'Bleness (@ryanobleness) June 15, 2024

