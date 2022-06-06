MSU target, 2024 5-star QB CJ Carr to announce college decision on Thursday

An elite quarterback prospect in the 2024 class will make his college decision later this week, and the Spartans in the thick of it.

Five-star quarterback CJ Carr of Saline, Mich. will announce his college commitment on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. Carr is the grandson of longtime Michigan football head coach Lloyd Carr.

Carr is ranked as the No. 5 quarterback and No. 24 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He’s also rated as the top player from Michigan.

Michigan State is one of six schools still in the running for Carr. The other five schools are Michigan, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Georgia and LSU.

Notre Dame is the projected frontrunner to land Carr, with numerous crystal ball predictions favoring the Fighting Irish. But we will officially find out later this week if the Spartans can grab an elite signal-caller in the 2024 class.

Saline (Mich.) High five-star 2024 QB CJ Carr will commit Thursday evening at 7pm EST. “I’m excited to get this out there and start recruiting for that school.” Finalists are #Michigan #MichiganState #NotreDame #Wisconsin #Georgia and #LSU. More here: https://t.co/bOBJrdipjJ pic.twitter.com/xqLld4XxWy — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) June 6, 2022

