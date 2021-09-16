MSU target, 2023 4-star RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. to announce commitment next week

Michigan State could get the 2023 class started with a familiar name.

Four-star running back Sedrick Irvin Jr. will announce his commitment next week on Sept. 22. Irvin Jr. — son of Spartans legend Sedrick Irvin — is rated as No. 8 running back and No. 177 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class.

I’ve come to a decision and I will be announcing my commitment on September 22nd @CoachIrvin — Sedrick Irvin Jr (@sedirvin1) September 15, 2021

Irvin Jr. has long been considered a top target for the Spartans and is currently projected to follow in his dad’s footsteps by playing in East Lansing. However, the Spartans will need to beat out a ton of big-time programs for his talents.

Irvin Jr. currently holds scholarship offers from 28 programs, including the likes of Florida State, Notre Dame, Stanford, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Penn State and Oregon.

Michigan State currently has no commits for the 2023 class so hopefully, they’ll get that class started with a huge get in Irvin Jr. We’ll know by this time next week.

