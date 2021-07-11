MSU target, 2022 4-star RB Kaytron Allen to commit this week

One of the nation’s top running backs in the 2022 class is set to announce his college choice this upcoming week.

Michigan State target and four-star running back Kaytron Allen announced on Sunday that he will be committing on this upcoming Friday. Allen — who plays for IMG Academy in Florida — is ranked as the No. 10 running back and No. 127 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports.

I will be committing on July 16 ….. — “Fatman”⚡️ (@kaytron_allen) July 11, 2021

Allen holds a scholarship offer from the Spartans and recently visited East Lansing. One of his IMG Academy teammates — Ade Willie — committed to Michigan State earlier this month so the Spartans are hoping that could help them land Allen as well.

Other programs that have offered Allen include Penn State, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, and Texas. It’s unknown at this point who exactly is still in the mix for Allen, however, Penn State is the projected favorites, according to 247Sports crystal ball predictions.

