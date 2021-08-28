MSU target, 2022 4-star PF Isaac Traudt commits to Virginia
Michigan State has faired really well against Virginia over the years, but it was the Cavaliers who got the best of the Spartans on Saturday.
Four-star power forward Isaac Traudt revealed on Saturday morning that he will continue his basketball career at Virginia. Traudt picked Virginia over Michigan State, North Carolina and Nebraska.
Traudt is ranked as the No. 55 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2022 class. He’s also ranked as the No. 7 power forward and top player from Nebraska.
Committed. pic.twitter.com/QXkPOSYVBR
— Isaac Traudt (@ittraudt) August 28, 2021
