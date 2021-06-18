MSU target, 2022 3-star TE Michael Masunas to announce commitment on Saturday

A 2022 tight end prospect Michigan State is targeting is set to announce his commitment on Saturday afternoon.

Three-star tight end Michael Masunas of Chandler, Ariz. announced on Friday that he will reveal his commitment on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. EDT. Masunas is listed as the No. 77 tight end in the 2022 class by 247Sports.

I will be announcing my commitment tomorrow at noon PST time. — Michael Masunas (@MasunasMichael) June 18, 2021

Masunas recently took an official visit to Michigan State and is currently projected to end up in East Lansing, according to 247Sports crystal ball predictions. Masunas also holds offers from Utah, Arizona, Florida State, Maryland, Tennessee, Air Force, Army, San Diego State, New Mexico and UNLV.

Spartan fans should keep an eye out tomorrow as Masunas could be the third commit Michigan State has picked up in the last week.

