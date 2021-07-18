MSU target, 2022 3-star WR Shawn Miller commits to Illinois

Breaking:

For a second time this week, Michigan State missed out on a 2022 prospect from the IMG Academy in Florida.

Three-star wide receiver Shawn Miller announced on Saturday that he’ll be committing to Illinois over Michigan State, Indiana, Arizona and West Virginia. Miller is ranked as the No. 67 wide receiver in the class.

On Friday, four-star running back Kaytron Allen — also of the IMG Academy — picked Penn State over Michigan State.

