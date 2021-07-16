Open leaderboard:

MSU target, 2022 3-star WR Shawn Miller to commit on Saturday

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
MSU target, 2022 3-star WR Shawn Miller to commit on Saturday
Another Michigan State target from the IMG Academy is set to announce his commitment this week.

Three-star wide receiver Shawn Miller will announce his college decision on Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT. Miller will choose between a finalists list that includes Michigan State, Indiana, Illinois, Arizona and West Virginia.

In 247Sports composite rankings, Miller is listed as the No. 67 wide receiver and No. 498 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

There are no crystal ball predictions for where Miller will end up so it’s hard to truly tell which way he is leaning. We will have to just wait until Saturday night to see if the Spartans have added another IMG Academy prospect to their class.

