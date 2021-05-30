MSU takes tough loss at regional

May 30—WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Southern Arkansas scored an unearned run in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat Minnesota State 2-1 at the NCAA II Central Regional baseball tournament Saturday.

The Mavericks fell behind 1-0 in the first inning, but Ross Indlecoffer tied the game with a solo homer in the second.

Joey Werner was 4 for 5, and Indlecoffer had two hits.

Nick Altermatt pitched a complete game, allowing just three hits and one walk with eight strikeouts.

Minnesota State (38-9) plays an elimination game against Henderson State at 11 a.m. Sunday.

