MSU suspends four players after Michigan tunnel incident

It was ugly on the field and it got uglier after the game. Michigan football dominated rival Michigan State on Saturday night, and then the festivities began, apparently.

As the teams came onto the field following the final play, both started to scuffle a bit, before MSU started heading up the tunnel back to the locker room. While most of Michigan remained on the field, two Wolverines — cornerbacks Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows — headed up early, with the Spartan contingent.

What followed was unconscionable. Videos surfaced of Green being beaten by two MSU players, one using their helmet, while McBurrows was in — what Jim Harbaugh called — a ‘10-on-1’ battle.

Michigan State is apparently taking action. On Sunday night, MSU head coach Mel Tucker announced that Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young are suspended, effective immediately.

Statement from Michigan State Head Football Coach Mel Tucker pic.twitter.com/67vqtVH0r6 — Michigan State Athletics (@MSU_Athletics) October 31, 2022

University president Alan Haller also issued a statement, saying that this action to suspend the four players is the preliminary responsibility, and that more action will come.

Michigan State University, our athletics department and football program represent the highest ethical, academics and athletics standards. Based on the alarming evidence that Coach Mel Tucker and I have been provided involving a small number of our football student-athletes and University of Michigan student-athletes at Michigan Stadium, we are in alignment that it is necessary to take preliminary action and suspend four football student-athletes. The behavior we reviewed was both uncharacteristic of our football program and unacceptable. On behalf of our university and athletics department, I have been in consistent contact with University of Michigan Athletics Director Warde Manuel and Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren in addition to members of our Spartan family to offer our apologies and to ensure our collaboration with law enforcement as they conduct investigations into this matter. Thank you to the Michigan State supporters and alumni for your support and faith in the Spartans and our football program as we work to ensure this type of behavior never happens again.

More on this story as it develops.

