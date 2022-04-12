MSU star Nia Clouden drafted by Connecticut Sun in 1st Round of WNBA Draft

Michigan State women’s basketball star Nia Clouden has been selected by the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the WNBA Draft.

Clouden went No. 12 overall in Monday’s draft, landing at one of the historically best WNBA franchises.

Clouden started and played in all 117 games during her four years with the Spartans, and ended her career as the No. 2 all-time scorer with 1,882 career points.

List

Looking at which Michigan State basketball alumni are in the NBA playoffs

More Basketball!