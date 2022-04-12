MSU star Nia Clouden drafted by Connecticut Sun in 1st Round of WNBA Draft
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Connecticut SunLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Michigan State women’s basketball star Nia Clouden has been selected by the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the WNBA Draft.
Clouden went No. 12 overall in Monday’s draft, landing at one of the historically best WNBA franchises.
Clouden started and played in all 117 games during her four years with the Spartans, and ended her career as the No. 2 all-time scorer with 1,882 career points.
Round 1️⃣ Pick 1️⃣2️⃣
You got a good one @ConnecticutSun! #GoGreen | #WNBADraft pic.twitter.com/cIMZ3zzndV
— Michigan State Women's Basketball (@MSU_WBasketball) April 12, 2022
List
Looking at which Michigan State basketball alumni are in the NBA playoffs
More Basketball!
MSU star Nia Clouden drafted by Connecticut Sun in 1st Round of WNBA Draft
MSU basketball picks up 'FutureCast' prediction for 4-star PF Xavier Booker
Michigan State's Nia Clouden expected to be a first round pick in tonight's WNBA draft