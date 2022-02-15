MSU slated for Duke’s Mayo Bowl in 2022 bowl projections from Brett McMurphy

It appears Brett McMurphy of The Action Network is not particularly high on Michigan State entering the 2022 season.

While 247Sports had Michigan State returning to a New Year’s Six bowl game in their recent bowl projections, McMurphy has the Spartans going to a lower-tier bowl game. The Duke’s Mayo Bowl to be exact.

McMurphy has Michigan State playing Louisville in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in his never-too-early 2022 bowl projections that were released on Monday. The Duke’s Mayo Bowl isn’t a bad bowl by any means, but it’s nowhere near as prestigious as one of the New Year’s Six bowl games.

Check out the complete bowl projections from McMurphy by clicking on the tweet below:

With Super Bowl over, it’s time to prepare for real bowl season: my Never-Too-Early 2022 @ActionNetworkHQ bowl projections. All 42 bowls from @CFBPlayoff to the TBA Bowl (seriously, bowl hasn’t been created yet) & several changes from last year's tie-ins https://t.co/2iO4QDkMmV — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) February 14, 2022

