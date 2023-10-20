What MSU is saying about Michigan football before the game

The Spartan and Wolverine camps are on fire this week. Each side views Saturday as an opportunity, but one of a different kind.

For Michigan, this is a chance to stake their dominance. The Spartans are a broken program right now, and delivering a crushing blow for the second straight year would be huge for the Wolverines’ morale. Just keep the team undefeated and look good doing it.

The Spartans are just trying to remember this season. So far, they have been disappointing on the field, and look like they’re headed towards another bowl-less season. Upsetting a second-ranked Michigan is the only way to ‘save’ this season. Expect MSU to throw everything at this game.

Take a look at the best soundbites from Spartan players and coaches leading up to the game.

Harlon Barnett, Head Coach

On rivalry week: “Looking forward to this week’s game. As we all know, it’s a big game and our guys are locked in and looking forward to it. Should be a great week”

On using the rivalry to refocus: “Well you’re always trying to get better no matter what, rivalry game or not. Definitely, it can bring some more focus to it, and we talked about having great attention to detail. But as far as if it’s Michigan or not Michigan or what have you, we just need to start playing better. Now it’s about finishing, so that’s our next step. We gotta finish, and we’re looking forward to doing that this weekend.”

On what challenges Michigan presents: “They’re very disciplined in what they do, offense, defense, and special teams. They play hard, they have a good passing game as well as running game. They’ve got a good balance. They just do a good job of coaching those guys up and putting them in a position to make plays. They’re a good football team.”

On Michigan’s run game: “They’re disciplined in how they attack everything they do. You can tell the offensive line is in sync along with the tight ends and the running backs. Everybody’s in sync and understanding their assignments.”

On Michigan’s defense: “They’re disciplined in what they do, they understand where they fit and where they need to be and their assignments. That’s what good teams do.”

On Michigan returning players on offense: “They’re just more experienced. They’ve got those same guys (as last year), but they’re more experienced. They got another year under their belt, and they’re playing like that. They understand the offense, and their assignments and where they need to be. They’re playing like a more experienced group.”

Jay Johnson, Offensive Coordinator

On Michigan’s defense: “If you look at how they’re structured defensively, those guys up front, those front seven, really are tremendous players and allow them to do multiple things in the back end. When you look at them and study them on tape, what they can handle up front really allows them with multiple looks and things that are created by their DB core which do a tremendous job to really try to keep you off balance.”

About Michigan’s continuity of defense: “There are some changes, certainly, but quite a bit of their core guys played against us last year. Their front seven, particularly that linebacker core with those linemen up front, do a tremendous job and allow them to give you multiple looks on the back end. That’s what I see as, you know, they’ve kinda even transitioned a little bit from last year in really trying to keep you off balance with what they’re doing from a defensive front standpoint connected with the back end.”

On keeping it close: “We haven’t mentioned that, per se. I think everyone knows that and feels that. You go play the game to play it, and that’s why the game is played. Our guys believe in themselves, and yeah it’s gonna be a great challenge, but it’s going to be a great opportunity.”

Dillon Tatum, DB

On connections to Michigan’s team: “I actually have four teammates and a coach over there, and it’s me and Tre (Mosely) over here.”

On Michigan’s run-heavy offense: “I love contact so that just comes from playing safety and playing running back all my life. I enjoy contact. I’m not gonna be scared or back down from anything. Gonna be put in situations where we have to take on guards and tackles or tight ends, have to guard those guys. Gotta do what you gotta do and get the job done.”

On the magnitude of the game: “We’re never going to lay down for anybody. Really just staying focused on playing this game and winning this game, because that’s what we’re going here to do. We’re not going to sit here and lay an egg, that’s not nothing we do here at Michigan State University. A game like this is important to everybody that’s come through this school, and we all know that we need to represent to the fullest.”

On Michigan’s passing game: “They’re a heavy run football team, two great running backs, they’re going to do a lot of play action, a lot of pro offense, and try to get their guy out of the pocket and get those tight ends or exotic routes from those two receivers, one and six. They’re going to try and go out and there and put the beating on us, I’m like no, we’re not going to let that happen.”

