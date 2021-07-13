MSU safely in NCAA Tournament field in latest ESPN Bracketology

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
Michigan State remains safely in the NCAA Tournament field in the latest update of ESPN’s bracketology from Joe Lunardi.

Lunardi released an updated bracket prediction for the upcoming 2021-22 college basketball season on Monday, and the Spartans are still listed as a No. 5 seed. That’s where Michigan State was listed in Lunardi’s previous bracket update.

Lunardi currently has the Spartans opening up against UAB in an East Region first round match-up. In this bracket prediction, Michigan State would most likely face No. 4 seed Tennessee in the second round.

Check out the complete bracket prediction from Lunardi by clicking on the tweet below:

