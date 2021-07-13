MSU’s Ron Burton ranked as one of top 10 D-Line Coaches in College Football

Longtime Michigan State defensive line coach Ron Burton is considered one of the best in the game, according to Big Game Boomer.

Big Game Boomer — a well-known Twitter account for making college football-related rankings — pegged Burton as the No. 9 defensive line coach in the country in top 50 rankings released on Monday. Burton was listed only behind Larry Johnson of Ohio State in the Big Ten.

Check out Big Game Boomer’s complete top 50 ranking below:

Top 50 Defensive Line Coaches In College Football pic.twitter.com/ZpzgEX0gkJ — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) July 12, 2021

Burton has been on the Michigan State staff for the past nine seasons and has been coaching for 29 years. Burton was one of only a few assistant coaches Mel Tucker kept on staff when he took over for Mark Dantonio in 2020.

