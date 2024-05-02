MSU reportedly still in ‘mix’ for transfer DL Derrick Harmon

Could defensive lineman Derrick Harmon be returning to Michigan State after all?

College football insider Pete Nakos of On3 put out a list of schools still “in the mix” for Harmon — which included Michigan State. Harmon entered the transfer portal last week and has been considered one of the best available portal targets remaining.

Colorado and USC have been rumored as the favorites to land Harmon. However, a return to Michigan State could also be in play. Should Harmon return, it would be a big lift for the Spartans’ defense in 2024.

Click on the link below to read the complete story from Nakos:

Five teams are squarely in the mix to land Michigan State defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, sources tell @On3sports. Reporting w/@SWiltfong_: https://t.co/AY9NHc9ht6 pic.twitter.com/By2jaxXXbp — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) May 2, 2024

