MSU reportedly one of schools ‘standing out’ for Ohio 3-Star ATH Caden Piening

Michigan State is reportedly one of the top schools in the running for a three-star athlete from Ohio in the 2025 class.

Mick Walker of 247Sports is reporting that Michigan State is one of three schools “standing out” in the recruitment of three-star athlete Caden Piening. Michigan State, Louisville and Florida are the three schools getting the most buzz in Piening recruitment.

Piening hails from Cincinnati and ranks as the No. 21 player from Ohio in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 45 athlete and No. 594 overall prospect in the class.

According to 247Sports, Piening holds offers from more than 20 schools. Michigan State is one of the many programs to extend a scholarship to Piening.

Click on the tweet below to learn more about Piening’s recruitment:

Michigan State, Louisville and Florida are among the schools standing out for Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson three-star tight end Caden Piening. Piening had 35 receptions for 624 yards and five touchdowns as a junior. Story (VIP): https://t.co/wqqPogxDME pic.twitter.com/khlWzLXO95 — Mick Walker (@MickWalker247) February 6, 2024

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire