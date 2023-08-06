MSU reportedly hosted 2025 4-star OT Avery Gach this past week

Michigan State football hosted one of the top in-state prospects in the 2025 class this past week.

Four-star offensive tackle Avery Gach reportedly took an unofficial visit to Michigan State this past week, according to 247Sports. Gach hails from Franklin, Mich. and is ranked as the No. 2 player from the state of Michigan in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Gach ranks as the No. 12 offensive tackle and No. 124 overall prospect in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2024 class.

Gach has already received a ton of interest from numerous big-time schools, including Michigan State. The Spartans are one of more than 25 schools to offer Gach, with Michigan, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Miami (FL), Notre Dame, Penn State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, USC, and Wisconsin also extending him a scholarship.

