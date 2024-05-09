MSU to reportedly host Cal transfer CB Kaylin Moore this weekend

The Spartans will reportedly host a transfer cornerback prospect who has plenty of playing time in his career.

Cal transfer cornerback Kaylin Moore will reportedly visit Michigan State this weekend. Corey Robinson of 247Sports reported the notable transfer portal news.

Moore has recorded 17 career starts over his three years of college football. He started off at Colorado for two seasons before going to Cal this past year. He has 68 career total tackles and five passes defended.

NEWS: #MichiganState will host transfer CB Kaylin Moore this weekend for an official visit, he tells @C_Robinson24. Over the last 3 years at Cal & Colorado, Moore started 17 games (25 total). He would bring experience and depth to the MSU corner room, if he commits. pic.twitter.com/hj73Fu0qwA — SpartanTailgate.com (@SpartanTailgate) May 8, 2024

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire