MSU has reportedly contacted Texas transfer CB Terrance Brooks

Michigan State football is reportedly one of many schools to express interest in Texas transfer portal cornerback Terrance Brooks.

Hayes Fawcett of On3 is reporting that Brooks has received interest from more than 25 schools since entering the portal. Michigan State is one of those teams, with other notable programs reaching out to Brooks including Oregon, Michigan, USC, Florida State, Nebraska, Miami (FL), Colorado, Illinois, Arizona, Iowa, Indiana and Arizona State.

Brooks was a five-star prospect in the 2022 class. He recorded 20 total tackles, three interceptions and six passes defended this past season for Texas.

Former Texas CB Terrance Brooks has heard from these 2️⃣7️⃣ Schools since entering the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports The 6’0 190 CB totaled 20 Tackles, 3 INT, & 6 PD in 2023 Was ranked as a 5-Star Recruit in the ‘22 Class (per On3)https://t.co/KZu05GEI70 pic.twitter.com/y3NauAGreC — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 5, 2024

