MSU RB Kenneth Walker listed as one of most impactful transfers in portal era

Kenneth Walker is considered one of the most impactful transfers during the portal era, according to 247Sports.

Cody Nagel of 247Sports released a top 10 list of the portal era’s most impactful transfers, including Walker. Nagel listed Walker as the No. 8 player in his rankings and had this to say about him:

“Michigan State had just one winning season during the Mel Tucker era. And the Spartans likely have Kenneth Walker III to blame for that massive $95 million contract extension that did not pan out well. The unanimous All-American running back and Doak Walker Award winner finished second nationally with 1,636 yards rushing with an impressive 6.22 yards per attempt. …”



Click on the post below to read the complete breakdown on Walker and the rest of Nagel’s rankings:

College football’s 10 most impactful transfers of the portal era, ranked:https://t.co/6h5Ho8agP9 pic.twitter.com/YDEhWQk29t — Cody Nagel (@CodyNagel247) June 2, 2024

