MSU QB Payton Thorne listed on Walter Camp Player of the Year Award preseason watch list

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne has made yet another preseason watch list.

Thorne has been named to the Walter Camp Football Foundations’ Player of the Year Award preseason watch list. The list was released on Friday morning.

Thorne is entering his second season as the starting quarterback of the Spartans, and is coming off a record-setting season last year for touchdowns thrown. He also was recently named to the Davey O’Brien and Maxwell Awards’ preseason watch lists.

A total of 52 players made the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award preseason watch list. Check out the complete list by clicking on the tweet below:

2022 @WalterCampFF Player of Year Watch Listhttps://t.co/yupOsyS7Uk 52 players. 40 different schools. 11 conferences (including independents) represented.@ncfaa The @WalterCampFF will also recognize FBS Offensive & Defensive Players of Week for the 19th straight year! pic.twitter.com/wdPbDaPINp — Walter Camp Football (@WalterCampFF) July 29, 2022

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire