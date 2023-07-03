MSU QB Noah Kim put on ‘breakout watch’ from popular college football Twitter account

Could Noah Kim be a breakout star for Michigan State football this fall? One popular college football Twitter account thinks its a possibility.

Kim will be battling it out with Katin Houser for the Spartans’ starting quarterback spot this fall, but NCAAF Nation believes Kim has the ability to be a breakout player for Michigan State. NCAAF Nation — who has more than 80,000 followers on Twitter — listed Kim on their “breakout watch” list and stated he’s a player they are “expecting big things from this fall.”

Kim has yet to start a game in college and lacks a ton of game experience. But he has been someone who has gotten a ton of buzz this past spring and is clearly a reason why former starting quarterback Payton Thorne elected to leave for Auburn.

Kim still has to win the starting job this fall, but I’m also excited to see what he can do on the field this fall. He brings a dual-threat ability that will add a dynamic to the Spartans’ offense that we haven’t seen in awhile. So as NCAAF Nation stated in the tweet below — remember the name:

● QB Spotlight ● 🔓 Breakout Watch Noah Kim – Michigan State • Kim doesn't have much experience but he's a player I'm expecting big things from this fall. In his career he's thrown for 174 yards 3 TDs 0 INTs while completing 73.7% of his passes. Remember the Name!!!!! pic.twitter.com/c9EoW3f5i6 — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) June 28, 2023

