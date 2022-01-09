MSU QB Anthony Russo to play in the Tropical Bowl
Michigan State backup quarterback Anthony Russo will play in the upcoming Tropical Bowl.
Russo will be one of four quarterbacks on the America Team in this exhibition matchup to help bolster his NFL stock. The game is scheduled for Jan. 15 from Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
Russo appeared in three games this year for the Spartans, completing 7-of-9 pass attempts for 43 yards. He transferred to Michigan State last offseason from Temple and competed with Payton Thorne for the starting quarterback spot leading into the 2021 season.
Anthony Russo @Anthony_Russo15 @MSU_Football invited to the @TropicalBowlUSA at Camping World Stadium #Orlando January 15th, 2022 @BowlWeek #TropicalBowl #BowlWeek @NFLDraftBlitz @FBallGameplan @MarketableSport @TheOnlyKlassic pic.twitter.com/SQEsWcgifv
— SPIRAL Tropical Bowl (@TropicalBowlUSA) January 8, 2022
