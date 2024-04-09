MSU QB Aidan Chiles ranked among best in Big Ten

New Spartans starting quarterback Aidan Chiles is considered one of the best in the Big Ten.

College Football Report put out a rankings list of the top Big Ten quarterbacks entering next season, and Chiles was in the upper third of the league. Chiles came in at No. 6 on the list — which is notable since only Miller Moss of USC was the only first-time starter ahead of him on this list.

Chiles transferred to Michigan State from Oregon State to follow new head coach Jonathan Smith. Chiles played in nine games last year as a true freshman, throwing for 309 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for 79 yards and three touchdowns.

At the top of the list was Dillon Gabriel of Oregon, followed by Will Howard of Ohio State and Drew Allar of Penn State. Check out the complete rankings from College Football Report below:

Ranking Big 10 Starting Quarterbacks Going Into Next Season 🏈 pic.twitter.com/AOuc9THD6T — College Football Report (@CFBRep) April 8, 2024

